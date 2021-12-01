Tapestry Inc. (TPR) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR) went down by -3.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.67. The company’s stock price has collected -13.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that Tapestry, Inc. Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer

Is It Worth Investing in Tapestry Inc. (NYSE :TPR) Right Now?

Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TPR is at 1.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Tapestry Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $55.93, which is $15.62 above the current price. TPR currently public float of 274.57M and currently shorts hold a 2.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TPR was 3.27M shares.

TPR’s Market Performance

TPR stocks went down by -13.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.92% and a quarterly performance of -0.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 41.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.03% for Tapestry Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.96% for TPR stocks with a simple moving average of -5.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TPR stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for TPR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TPR in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $54 based on the research report published on November 19th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TPR reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for TPR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 14th, 2021.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to TPR, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on May 07th of the current year.

TPR Trading at -1.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares surge +1.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPR fell by -13.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.63. In addition, Tapestry Inc. saw 29.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPR starting from Kahn Todd, who sale 19,963 shares at the price of $46.50 back on Nov 19. After this action, Kahn Todd now owns 206,326 shares of Tapestry Inc., valued at $928,280 using the latest closing price.

Kahn Todd, the CEO and Brand President, Coach of Tapestry Inc., sale 10,523 shares at $46.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Kahn Todd is holding 206,326 shares at $484,058 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.06 for the present operating margin

+70.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tapestry Inc. stands at +14.52. The total capital return value is set at 16.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.85. Equity return is now at value 26.90, with 10.20 for asset returns.

Based on Tapestry Inc. (TPR), the company’s capital structure generated 105.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.35. Total debt to assets is 41.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.