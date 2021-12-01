Skylight Health Group Inc. (SLHG) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) went up by 16.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.54. The company’s stock price has collected -22.35% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/29/21 that Skylight Health Group to Present at The Benchmark Company’s Discovery One on One Virtual Video Investor Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ :SLHG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Skylight Health Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.80. SLHG currently public float of 37.62M and currently shorts hold a 0.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SLHG was 84.56K shares.

SLHG’s Market Performance

SLHG stocks went down by -22.35% for the week, with a monthly drop of -56.58% and a quarterly performance of -57.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.04% for Skylight Health Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -26.94% for SLHG stocks with a simple moving average of -62.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLHG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLHG stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for SLHG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SLHG in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $9 based on the research report published on October 14th of the current year 2021.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLHG reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for SLHG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 02nd, 2021.

SLHG Trading at -38.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.14%, as shares sank -34.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLHG fell by -0.61%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0615. In addition, Skylight Health Group Inc. saw -71.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SLHG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-53.68 for the present operating margin

-26.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Skylight Health Group Inc. stands at -72.15. The total capital return value is set at -38.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -61.11. Equity return is now at value -51.30, with -32.70 for asset returns.

Based on Skylight Health Group Inc. (SLHG), the company’s capital structure generated 7.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.32. Total debt to assets is 6.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 31.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.87.