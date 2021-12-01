Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC)

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) went up by 4.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.42. The company’s stock price has collected -34.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/22/21 that Greenland to Present at Sequire Cleantech & Electric Vehicle Investor Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ :GTEC) Right Now?

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.00, which is $6.33 above the current price. GTEC currently public float of 4.46M and currently shorts hold a 1.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GTEC was 3.49M shares.

GTEC’s Market Performance

GTEC stocks went down by -34.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.47% and a quarterly performance of 11.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 34.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.50% for Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.58% for GTEC stocks with a simple moving average of -7.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTEC stocks, with Aegis Capital repeating the rating for GTEC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GTEC in the upcoming period, according to Aegis Capital is $14 based on the research report published on May 13th of the current year 2021.

GTEC Trading at 21.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.00%, as shares surge +31.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTEC fell by -34.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.73. In addition, Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation saw 5.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTEC starting from WANG PETER, who sale 500,000 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Jun 22. After this action, WANG PETER now owns 6,731,949 shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, valued at $2,500,000 using the latest closing price.

Jin Jing, the Chief Financial Officer of Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, sale 135,000 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that Jin Jing is holding 0 shares at $675,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.03 for the present operating margin

+18.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation stands at +10.11. The total capital return value is set at 7.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.90. Equity return is now at value 20.70, with 7.40 for asset returns.

Based on Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC), the company’s capital structure generated 117.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.95. Total debt to assets is 39.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.