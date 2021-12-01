Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC)

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) went up by 5.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.34. The company’s stock price has collected -5.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/22/21 that Entravision Announces Participation in the Bank of America 2021 Leveraged Finance Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE :EVC) Right Now?

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EVC is at 0.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Entravision Communications Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $12.50, which is $5.07 above the current price. EVC currently public float of 58.72M and currently shorts hold a 0.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EVC was 694.53K shares.

EVC’s Market Performance

EVC stocks went down by -5.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.78% and a quarterly performance of 6.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 156.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.23% for Entravision Communications Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.87% for EVC stocks with a simple moving average of 28.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVC

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVC reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for EVC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 17th, 2017.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to EVC, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

EVC Trading at -4.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.32%, as shares sank -12.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVC fell by -5.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +114.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.19. In addition, Entravision Communications Corporation saw 170.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVC starting from ZEVNIK PAUL A, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $9.00 back on Nov 08. After this action, ZEVNIK PAUL A now owns 77,227 shares of Entravision Communications Corporation, valued at $900,000 using the latest closing price.

YOUNG CHRISTOPHER T, the CFO of Entravision Communications Corporation, sale 46,316 shares at $9.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that YOUNG CHRISTOPHER T is holding 179,001 shares at $416,844 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.25 for the present operating margin

+33.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Entravision Communications Corporation stands at -1.14. The total capital return value is set at 6.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.74. Equity return is now at value 16.70, with 5.90 for asset returns.

Based on Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC), the company’s capital structure generated 91.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.78. Total debt to assets is 32.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 87.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.26.