Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE:BBW) went up by 17.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.00. The company’s stock price has collected -10.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 34 min ago that New Live Action Movie, Honey Girls, Delighting Audiences With Feel Good Message This Holiday Season

Is It Worth Investing in Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE :BBW) Right Now?

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE:BBW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BBW is at 1.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.00, which is $5.97 above the current price. BBW currently public float of 14.17M and currently shorts hold a 4.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BBW was 167.26K shares.

BBW’s Market Performance

BBW stocks went down by -10.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.80% and a quarterly performance of -8.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 317.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.84% for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.83% for BBW stocks with a simple moving average of 47.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBW

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBW reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for BBW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 13th, 2017.

Dougherty & Company gave a rating of “Buy” to BBW, setting the target price at $13.50 in the report published on July 28th of the previous year.

BBW Trading at 18.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.13%, as shares surge +24.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBW rose by +1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +231.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.48. In addition, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. saw 299.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBW starting from Clark Maxine, who sale 9,768 shares at the price of $20.03 back on Nov 22. After this action, Clark Maxine now owns 28,381 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc., valued at $195,653 using the latest closing price.

John Sharon Price, the President and CEO of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc., sale 13,415 shares at $16.11 during a trade that took place back on Oct 15, which means that John Sharon Price is holding 564,613 shares at $216,116 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.79 for the present operating margin

+41.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. stands at -9.00. The total capital return value is set at -5.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.19. Equity return is now at value 40.90, with 11.20 for asset returns.

Based on Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW), the company’s capital structure generated 198.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.54. Total debt to assets is 45.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 150.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.