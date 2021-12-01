Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (BRTX)?

BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) went up by 7.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $132.00. The company’s stock price has collected -2.76% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/19/21 that BioRestorative Therapies Enters into Letter of Intent with PRC Clinical

Is It Worth Investing in BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ :BRTX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of BRTX was 46.46K shares.

BRTX’s Market Performance

BRTX stocks went down by -2.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -57.20% and a quarterly performance of -55.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -89.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.01% for BioRestorative Therapies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.85% for BRTX stocks with a simple moving average of -76.44% for the last 200 days.

BRTX Trading at -42.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.60%, as shares sank -46.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRTX rose by +16.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.42. In addition, BioRestorative Therapies Inc. saw -78.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRTX starting from ALSTODT LANCE, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $6.00 back on Nov 23. After this action, ALSTODT LANCE now owns 158,814 shares of BioRestorative Therapies Inc., valued at $15,000 using the latest closing price.

ALSTODT LANCE, the President, CEO, COB of BioRestorative Therapies Inc., purchase 396 shares at $6.31 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that ALSTODT LANCE is holding 156,314 shares at $2,499 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3574.12 for the present operating margin

The net margin for BioRestorative Therapies Inc. stands at -14639.85. Equity return is now at value 459.10, with -851.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 112.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.05.