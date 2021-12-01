Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Netflix Inc. (NFLX) – News Heater
Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Netflix Inc. (NFLX)

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) went down by -3.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $700.99. The company’s stock price has collected -2.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 55 min ago that Netflix teases its 2022 lineup, heavy with sci-fi and fantasy

Is It Worth Investing in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ :NFLX) Right Now?

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 58.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NFLX is at 0.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 28 analysts out of 48 who provided ratings for Netflix Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 7 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $683.45, which is $29.43 above the current price. NFLX currently public float of 436.32M and currently shorts hold a 2.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NFLX was 3.82M shares.

NFLX’s Market Performance

NFLX stocks went down by -2.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.01% and a quarterly performance of 12.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.55% for Netflix Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.02% for NFLX stocks with a simple moving average of 15.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NFLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NFLX stocks, with Monness Crespi & Hardt repeating the rating for NFLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NFLX in the upcoming period, according to Monness Crespi & Hardt is $730 based on the research report published on October 20th of the current year 2021.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NFLX reach a price target of $590. The rating they have provided for NFLX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 20th, 2021.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Sell” to NFLX, setting the target price at $493 in the report published on September 29th of the current year.

NFLX Trading at -0.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NFLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares sank -5.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NFLX fell by -2.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $666.84. In addition, Netflix Inc. saw 18.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NFLX starting from Hoag Jay C, who sale 2,472 shares at the price of $700.19 back on Nov 17. After this action, Hoag Jay C now owns 460,005 shares of Netflix Inc., valued at $1,730,873 using the latest closing price.

Peters Gregory K, the COO and Chief Product Officer of Netflix Inc., sale 7,058 shares at $700.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Peters Gregory K is holding 13,090 shares at $4,940,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NFLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +18.34 for the present operating margin
  • +38.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Netflix Inc. stands at +11.05. The total capital return value is set at 17.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.50. Equity return is now at value 38.00, with 12.40 for asset returns.

Based on Netflix Inc. (NFLX), the company’s capital structure generated 167.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.59. Total debt to assets is 47.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 160.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

