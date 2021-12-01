Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Blackstone Inc. (BX)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) went down by -4.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $149.78. The company’s stock price has collected -2.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/29/21 that Blackstone to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2021 US Financial Services Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE :BX) Right Now?

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BX is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Blackstone Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $150.91, which is $7.28 above the current price. BX currently public float of 654.88M and currently shorts hold a 1.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BX was 3.59M shares.

BX’s Market Performance

BX stocks went down by -2.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.19% and a quarterly performance of 12.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 137.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.82% for Blackstone Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.82% for BX stocks with a simple moving average of 35.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $182 based on the research report published on November 04th of the current year 2021.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BX reach a price target of $135, previously predicting the price at $103. The rating they have provided for BX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 11th, 2021.

BX Trading at 6.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +2.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BX fell by -2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +101.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $144.27. In addition, Blackstone Inc. saw 118.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BX starting from Blackstone Holdings II L.P., who sale 500,000 shares at the price of $76.00 back on Nov 16. After this action, Blackstone Holdings II L.P. now owns 10,339 shares of Blackstone Inc., valued at $38,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Blackstone Holdings III L.P., the 10% Owner of Blackstone Inc., purchase 9,473 shares at $40.96 during a trade that took place back on Oct 01, which means that Blackstone Holdings III L.P. is holding 9,473 shares at $387,986 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.05 for the present operating margin

+98.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blackstone Inc. stands at +16.15. The total capital return value is set at 11.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.65. Equity return is now at value 65.20, with 16.20 for asset returns.

Based on Blackstone Inc. (BX), the company’s capital structure generated 95.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.81. Total debt to assets is 24.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.22.