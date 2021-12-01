Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV)

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) went up by 8.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.87. The company’s stock price has collected -15.76% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/15/21 that Roivant Sciences Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 and Provides Business Update

Is It Worth Investing in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ :ROIV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Roivant Sciences Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.20, which is $5.3 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of ROIV was 472.62K shares.

ROIV’s Market Performance

ROIV stocks went down by -15.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.50% and a quarterly performance of -33.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.22% for Roivant Sciences Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.95% for ROIV stocks with a simple moving average of -23.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROIV stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ROIV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ROIV in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $14 based on the research report published on November 08th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROIV reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for ROIV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 28th, 2021.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to ROIV, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on October 26th of the current year.

ROIV Trading at -7.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.52%, as shares sank -1.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROIV fell by -1.20%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.73. In addition, Roivant Sciences Ltd. saw -34.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.