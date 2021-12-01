Here’s Our Rant About Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS)

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) went up by 1.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.86. The company’s stock price has collected -4.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Globus Maritime Limited Reports Financial Results for the quarter and nine-month period ended September 30, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ :GLBS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GLBS is at 0.17.

The average price from analysts is $6.25, which is $3.74 above the current price. GLBS currently public float of 20.39M and currently shorts hold a 2.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GLBS was 609.54K shares.

GLBS’s Market Performance

GLBS stocks went down by -4.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.48% and a quarterly performance of -21.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.40% for Globus Maritime Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.04% for GLBS stocks with a simple moving average of -34.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLBS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLBS stocks, with Wunderlich repeating the rating for GLBS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GLBS in the upcoming period, according to Wunderlich is $5 based on the research report published on April 14th of the previous year 2014.

Wunderlich, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GLBS reach a price target of $3.50, previously predicting the price at $4.50. The rating they have provided for GLBS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 12th, 2012.

Wunderlich gave a rating of “Hold” to GLBS, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on May 16th of the previous year.

GLBS Trading at -14.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.62%, as shares sank -15.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLBS rose by +1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.71. In addition, Globus Maritime Limited saw -56.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GLBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.68 for the present operating margin

-25.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Globus Maritime Limited stands at -147.81. The total capital return value is set at -10.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.89. Equity return is now at value -6.80, with -4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS), the company’s capital structure generated 88.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.86. Total debt to assets is 42.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 59.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.