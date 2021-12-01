Here’s How Your Trade DURECT Corporation (DRRX) Aggressively Right Now

DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) went down by -2.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.95. The company’s stock price has collected -4.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/29/21 that DURECT Corporation to Participate in Alcoholic Liver Disease Workshop Today at the 5th Annual NASH Summit

Is It Worth Investing in DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ :DRRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DRRX is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for DURECT Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00, which is $5.01 above the current price. DRRX currently public float of 224.25M and currently shorts hold a 3.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DRRX was 526.14K shares.

DRRX’s Market Performance

DRRX stocks went down by -4.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.67% and a quarterly performance of -28.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.54% for DURECT Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.00% for DRRX stocks with a simple moving average of -37.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRRX stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for DRRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DRRX in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $7 based on the research report published on October 30th of the previous year 2020.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to DRRX, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on July 31st of the previous year.

DRRX Trading at -17.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.12%, as shares sank -23.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRRX fell by -4.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1495. In addition, DURECT Corporation saw -52.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRRX starting from Joice Judy R, who sale 60,137 shares at the price of $1.72 back on May 14. After this action, Joice Judy R now owns 34,832 shares of DURECT Corporation, valued at $103,682 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.89 for the present operating margin

+95.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for DURECT Corporation stands at -47.61. The total capital return value is set at -21.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.85.

Based on DURECT Corporation (DRRX), the company’s capital structure generated 64.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.16. Total debt to assets is 34.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.89.