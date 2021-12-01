Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Target Corporation (TGT)?

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) went down by -2.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $268.98. The company’s stock price has collected -0.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 9 hours ago that Thanksgiving Weekend Sales Dipped. Why That Isn’t an Alarm Bell for Spending.

Is It Worth Investing in Target Corporation (NYSE :TGT) Right Now?

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TGT is at 1.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 20 analysts out of 31 who provided ratings for Target Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $285.73, which is $40.3 above the current price. TGT currently public float of 479.75M and currently shorts hold a 1.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TGT was 3.06M shares.

TGT’s Market Performance

TGT stocks went down by -0.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.08% and a quarterly performance of -1.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.98% for Target Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.33% for TGT stocks with a simple moving average of 6.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGT stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for TGT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TGT in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $286 based on the research report published on November 19th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TGT reach a price target of $329, previously predicting the price at $317. The rating they have provided for TGT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 18th, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to TGT, setting the target price at $265 in the report published on June 08th of the current year.

TGT Trading at -1.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares sank -5.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGT fell by -0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $254.17. In addition, Target Corporation saw 38.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGT starting from SANDO JILL, who sale 3,186 shares at the price of $247.61 back on Nov 24. After this action, SANDO JILL now owns 22,662 shares of Target Corporation, valued at $788,885 using the latest closing price.

HENNINGTON CHRISTINA, the Executive Officer of Target Corporation, sale 4,173 shares at $250.95 during a trade that took place back on Nov 19, which means that HENNINGTON CHRISTINA is holding 19,636 shares at $1,047,214 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.30 for the present operating margin

+27.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Target Corporation stands at +4.67. The total capital return value is set at 24.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.29. Equity return is now at value 42.90, with 12.10 for asset returns.

Based on Target Corporation (TGT), the company’s capital structure generated 104.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.13. Total debt to assets is 29.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 89.23 and the total asset turnover is 1.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.