D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) went down by -9.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.23. The company’s stock price has collected -22.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that HEPS LAWSUIT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notify Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Involving D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim irketi a/k/a D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading d/b/a/ Hepsiburada

Is It Worth Investing in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ :HEPS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $84.30, which is $11.22 above the current price. HEPS currently public float of 286.00M and currently shorts hold a 0.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HEPS was 1.08M shares.

HEPS’s Market Performance

HEPS stocks went down by -22.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -46.15% and a quarterly performance of -71.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.61% for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -39.45% for HEPS stocks with a simple moving average of -71.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HEPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HEPS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HEPS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HEPS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $12 based on the research report published on August 31st of the current year 2021.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HEPS reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for HEPS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 04th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to HEPS, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on July 27th of the current year.

HEPS Trading at -51.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HEPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.73%, as shares sank -48.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HEPS fell by -22.47%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.93. In addition, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi saw -81.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.