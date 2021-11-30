Why Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) went up by 26.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.65. The company’s stock price has collected -12.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Guardforce AI Wins Five Year Bid to Operate Consolidated Cash Center in Hadyai, Thailand

Is It Worth Investing in Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ :GFAI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Guardforce AI Co. Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

GFAI currently public float of 5.97M and currently shorts hold a 0.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GFAI was 3.21M shares.

GFAI’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.90% for Guardforce AI Co. Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.52% for GFAI stocks with a simple moving average of -38.31% for the last 200 days.

GFAI Trading at -38.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.95%, as shares sank -28.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFAI rose by +30.15%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8701. In addition, Guardforce AI Co. Limited saw -80.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GFAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.64 for the present operating margin

+16.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guardforce AI Co. Limited stands at -8.30. The total capital return value is set at -7.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.