We Analyzed the Future Direction of RenovoRx Inc. (RNXT), Here is What We Found

RenovoRx Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) went up by 14.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.74. The company’s stock price has collected 10.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/15/21 that RenovoRx Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in RenovoRx Inc. (NASDAQ :RNXT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for RenovoRx Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.50, which is $8.21 above the current price. RNXT currently public float of 1.67M and currently shorts hold a 38.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RNXT was 3.58M shares.

RNXT’s Market Performance

RNXT stocks went up by 10.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 41.01% and a quarterly performance of -54.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.68% for RenovoRx Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.54% for RNXT stocks with a simple moving average of 4.83% for the last 200 days.

RNXT Trading at 16.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.77%, as shares surge +40.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNXT rose by +10.62%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.53. In addition, RenovoRx Inc. saw 0.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RNXT

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.