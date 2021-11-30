Wall Street Pummels MetLife Inc. (MET) After Recent Earnings Report

MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) went down by -0.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $67.68. The company’s stock price has collected -2.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 12 hours ago that State Street Global Advisors and the University of California Innovate on Retirement Income Strategy with Launch to Participants

Is It Worth Investing in MetLife Inc. (NYSE :MET) Right Now?

MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MET is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for MetLife Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $72.73, which is $12.84 above the current price. MET currently public float of 710.30M and currently shorts hold a 1.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MET was 4.59M shares.

MET’s Market Performance

MET stocks went down by -2.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.24% and a quarterly performance of -3.20%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.53% for MetLife Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.30% for MET stocks with a simple moving average of -3.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MET stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for MET by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MET in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $72 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MET reach a price target of $52, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for MET stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 06th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to MET, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

MET Trading at -5.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares sank -4.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MET fell by -2.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.09. In addition, MetLife Inc. saw 27.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MET starting from Lee Esther, who sale 7,800 shares at the price of $64.76 back on May 19. After this action, Lee Esther now owns 56,779 shares of MetLife Inc., valued at $505,166 using the latest closing price.

DEBEL MARLENE, the EVP & Chief Risk Officer of MetLife Inc., sale 11,000 shares at $64.58 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that DEBEL MARLENE is holding 43,112 shares at $710,425 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.56 for the present operating margin

The net margin for MetLife Inc. stands at +7.97. The total capital return value is set at 8.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.11. Equity return is now at value 7.60, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on MetLife Inc. (MET), the company’s capital structure generated 25.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.30. Total debt to assets is 2.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.