Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI)

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI) went up by 9.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.92. The company’s stock price has collected 17.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/28/21 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors Standard Lithium Ltd. – SLI

Is It Worth Investing in Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX :SLI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SLI is at 1.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Standard Lithium Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.50. SLI currently public float of 140.43M and currently shorts hold a 0.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SLI was 2.71M shares.

SLI’s Market Performance

SLI stocks went up by 17.35% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.17% and a quarterly performance of 98.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 418.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.27% for Standard Lithium Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.61% for SLI stocks with a simple moving average of 95.39% for the last 200 days.

SLI Trading at 13.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.49%, as shares sank -4.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLI rose by +17.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +236.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.49. In addition, Standard Lithium Ltd. saw 387.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SLI

The total capital return value is set at -42.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.66. Equity return is now at value -45.10, with -41.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.78.