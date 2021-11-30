Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) Just Got Our Attention

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LTH) went down by -9.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.37. The company’s stock price has collected -2.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/24/21 that Life Time Extends All-Access to More Than 100 Livestream Classes November 25-28 as Hybrid Wellness Takes Center Stage

Is It Worth Investing in Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE :LTH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Life Time Group Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.70, which is $3.74 above the current price. LTH currently public float of 162.04M and currently shorts hold a 2.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LTH was 1.12M shares.

LTH’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.78% for Life Time Group Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.95% for LTH stocks with a simple moving average of 7.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTH stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for LTH by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for LTH in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $19 based on the research report published on November 01st of the current year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LTH reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for LTH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 01st, 2021.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to LTH, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on November 01st of the current year.

LTH Trading at 7.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.25%, as shares surge +15.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTH fell by -2.30%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.71. In addition, Life Time Group Holdings Inc. saw 12.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.75 for the present operating margin

-2.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Life Time Group Holdings Inc. stands at -37.98. The total capital return value is set at -5.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.64.

Based on Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH), the company’s capital structure generated 271.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.08. Total debt to assets is 61.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 258.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.66.

The receivables turnover for the company is 23.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.36.