Is Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) a Keeper?

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) went down by -15.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.41. The company’s stock price has collected 40.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ :AHPI) Right Now?

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AHPI is at -5.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.00. AHPI currently public float of 2.93M and currently shorts hold a 3.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AHPI was 1.26M shares.

AHPI’s Market Performance

AHPI stocks went up by 40.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.87% and a quarterly performance of -29.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 36.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.40% for Allied Healthcare Products Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.99% for AHPI stocks with a simple moving average of 20.02% for the last 200 days.

AHPI Trading at 17.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.56%, as shares surge +32.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHPI rose by +40.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.39. In addition, Allied Healthcare Products Inc. saw 43.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AHPI starting from REFSLAND EARL R, who sale 110,080 shares at the price of $5.16 back on Mar 09. After this action, REFSLAND EARL R now owns 0 shares of Allied Healthcare Products Inc., valued at $568,013 using the latest closing price.

REFSLAND EARL R, the President and CEO of Allied Healthcare Products Inc., sale 200 shares at $4.64 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04, which means that REFSLAND EARL R is holding 110,081 shares at $928 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AHPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.45 for the present operating margin

+19.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allied Healthcare Products Inc. stands at +4.65. The total capital return value is set at -4.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.21.

Based on Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI), the company’s capital structure generated 19.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.50. Total debt to assets is 11.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.98 and the total asset turnover is 1.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.