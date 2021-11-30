Here’s How Your Trade PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Aggressively Right Now

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) went up by 5.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.04. The company’s stock price has collected -4.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/18/21 that Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V Announces Closing of Fully-Exercised Over-Allotment Option in Connection with Its Initial Public Offering

Is It Worth Investing in PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ :PLBY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for PLBY Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $48.33, which is $9.6 above the current price. PLBY currently public float of 38.44M and currently shorts hold a 8.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLBY was 1.03M shares.

PLBY’s Market Performance

PLBY stocks went down by -4.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 39.20% and a quarterly performance of 58.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 283.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.25% for PLBY Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.26% for PLBY stocks with a simple moving average of 27.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLBY stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for PLBY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLBY in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $49 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the current year 2021.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLBY reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $29. The rating they have provided for PLBY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 16th, 2021.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to PLBY, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on November 16th of the current year.

PLBY Trading at 35.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.39%, as shares surge +37.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLBY fell by -4.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +213.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.31. In addition, PLBY Group Inc. saw 267.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLBY starting from Fortress Investment Group LLC, who sale 32,211 shares at the price of $27.89 back on Oct 20. After this action, Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 1,817,620 shares of PLBY Group Inc., valued at $898,210 using the latest closing price.

Fortress Investment Group LLC, the of PLBY Group Inc., sale 268,109 shares at $26.86 during a trade that took place back on Oct 19, which means that Fortress Investment Group LLC is holding 1,849,831 shares at $7,200,522 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLBY

The total capital return value is set at -3.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.79. Equity return is now at value -8.90, with -4.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.