Here’s How Your Trade Axonics Inc. (AXNX) Aggressively Right Now

Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) went down by -6.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.81. The company’s stock price has collected -9.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/17/21 that Axonics(R) Ranked the Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500(TM)

Is It Worth Investing in Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ :AXNX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Axonics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $77.13, which is $22.52 above the current price. AXNX currently public float of 40.91M and currently shorts hold a 12.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AXNX was 495.90K shares.

AXNX’s Market Performance

AXNX stocks went down by -9.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.38% and a quarterly performance of -25.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.43% for Axonics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.85% for AXNX stocks with a simple moving average of -12.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXNX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AXNX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AXNX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $74 based on the research report published on July 12th of the current year 2021.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXNX reach a price target of $78, previously predicting the price at $72. The rating they have provided for AXNX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 28th, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to AXNX, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on November 05th of the previous year.

AXNX Trading at -16.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.52%, as shares sank -25.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXNX fell by -9.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.19. In addition, Axonics Inc. saw 9.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXNX starting from Woock John, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $60.48 back on Nov 15. After this action, Woock John now owns 24,932 shares of Axonics Inc., valued at $302,421 using the latest closing price.

COHEN RAYMOND W, the Chief Executive Officer of Axonics Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $77.11 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that COHEN RAYMOND W is holding 234,607 shares at $3,855,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.91 for the present operating margin

+60.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axonics Inc. stands at -49.24. The total capital return value is set at -21.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.78. Equity return is now at value -18.90, with -15.90 for asset returns.

Based on Axonics Inc. (AXNX), the company’s capital structure generated 10.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.89. Total debt to assets is 9.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.18.