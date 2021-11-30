Can ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP) Remain Competitive?

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) went up by 16.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.00. The company’s stock price has collected -0.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that ERYTECH Secures US Patent Directed to Sequential Use of Methioninase & Asparaginase against Solid Tumors

Is It Worth Investing in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ :ERYP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ERYP is at 2.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for ERYTECH Pharma S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.92, which is $0.42 above the current price. ERYP currently public float of 7.46M and currently shorts hold a 0.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ERYP was 90.92K shares.

ERYP’s Market Performance

ERYP stocks went down by -0.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.13% and a quarterly performance of -62.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -69.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.18% for ERYTECH Pharma S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.07% for ERYP stocks with a simple moving average of -52.69% for the last 200 days.

ERYP Trading at -35.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERYP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.13%, as shares sank -4.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERYP rose by +13.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.50. In addition, ERYTECH Pharma S.A. saw -74.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ERYP

The total capital return value is set at -94.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -98.89.

Based on ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP), the company’s capital structure generated 103.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.81. Total debt to assets is 34.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.63.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.