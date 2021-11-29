We Analyzed the Future Direction of Ouster Inc. (OUST), Here is What We Found

Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) went up by 4.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.73. The company’s stock price has collected 1.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/23/21 that Ouster Expands to Japan and South Korea to Support Growing Demand for High-Resolution Digital Lidar Sensors

Is It Worth Investing in Ouster Inc. (NYSE :OUST) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Ouster Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.75, which is $10.16 above the current price. OUST currently public float of 105.02M and currently shorts hold a 6.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OUST was 1.44M shares.

OUST’s Market Performance

OUST stocks went up by 1.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.85% and a quarterly performance of -27.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.06% for Ouster Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.23% for OUST stocks with a simple moving average of -31.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OUST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OUST stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for OUST by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OUST in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $12 based on the research report published on November 09th of the current year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OUST reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for OUST stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 05th, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to OUST, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on May 05th of the current year.

OUST Trading at -6.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OUST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.52%, as shares surge +3.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OUST rose by +1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.82. In addition, Ouster Inc. saw -51.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OUST

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.