We Analyzed the Future Direction of Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT), Here is What We Found

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT) went down by -4.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.80. The company’s stock price has collected 8.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Inhibikase Therapeutics Announces Publication Highlighting Mechanism of Disease and the Potential of Oral c-Abl Kinase Inhibitor Therapy for the Treatment of Parkinson’s Disease

Is It Worth Investing in Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :IKT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.00, which is $11.53 above the current price. IKT currently public float of 19.82M and currently shorts hold a 1.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IKT was 234.95K shares.

IKT’s Market Performance

IKT stocks went up by 8.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.52% and a quarterly performance of -7.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.51% for Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.51% for IKT stocks with a simple moving average of -47.14% for the last 200 days.

IKT Trading at 0.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.03%, as shares surge +3.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IKT rose by +7.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.02. In addition, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. saw -70.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IKT starting from Werner Milton H., who purchase 23,589 shares at the price of $1.97 back on Nov 17. After this action, Werner Milton H. now owns 23,589 shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc., valued at $46,558 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-248.13 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. stands at -407.73. The total capital return value is set at -57.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -97.43. Equity return is now at value -40.60, with -36.00 for asset returns.

Based on Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT), the company’s capital structure generated 3.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.16. Total debt to assets is 2.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.13.