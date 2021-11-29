We Analyzed the Future Direction of Astra Space Inc. (ASTR), Here is What We Found

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) went up by 7.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.47. The company’s stock price has collected 15.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/26/21 that Astra Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Public Warrants and Private Placement Warrants

Is It Worth Investing in Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ :ASTR) Right Now?

ASTR currently public float of 108.40M and currently shorts hold a 8.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASTR was 4.64M shares.

ASTR’s Market Performance

ASTR stocks went up by 15.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.97% and a quarterly performance of -3.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.20% for Astra Space Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.55% for ASTR stocks with a simple moving average of 3.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASTR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ASTR by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for ASTR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $9 based on the research report published on October 04th of the current year 2021.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASTR reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for ASTR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 27th, 2021.

ASTR Trading at 20.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.67%, as shares surge +17.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTR rose by +15.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.19. In addition, Astra Space Inc. saw 11.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.