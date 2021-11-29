Wall Street Praises DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) After Recent Earnings Report

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) went up by 1.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.38. The company’s stock price has collected -1.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 13 hours ago that DraftKings Stock Has Slumped. Insiders Are Betting on a Comeback.

Is It Worth Investing in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ :DKNG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for DraftKings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $64.06, which is $28.66 above the current price. DKNG currently public float of 378.67M and currently shorts hold a 8.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DKNG was 13.96M shares.

DKNG’s Market Performance

DKNG stocks went down by -1.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.65% and a quarterly performance of -39.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.09% for DraftKings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.40% for DKNG stocks with a simple moving average of -32.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DKNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DKNG stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for DKNG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DKNG in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $50 based on the research report published on November 08th of the current year 2021.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DKNG reach a price target of $39, previously predicting the price at $41. The rating they have provided for DKNG stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on November 08th, 2021.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to DKNG, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on November 08th of the current year.

DKNG Trading at -23.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DKNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.24%, as shares sank -23.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DKNG fell by -1.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.06. In addition, DraftKings Inc. saw -22.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DKNG starting from MURRAY STEVEN JOSEPH, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $36.66 back on Nov 19. After this action, MURRAY STEVEN JOSEPH now owns 28,154 shares of DraftKings Inc., valued at $366,600 using the latest closing price.

Levin Woodrow, the Director of DraftKings Inc., purchase 7,000 shares at $36.81 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Levin Woodrow is holding 19,495 shares at $257,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DKNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-132.19 for the present operating margin

+43.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for DraftKings Inc. stands at -200.45. The total capital return value is set at -52.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -79.75. Equity return is now at value -55.30, with -34.10 for asset returns.

Based on DraftKings Inc. (DKNG), the company’s capital structure generated 3.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.01. Total debt to assets is 2.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.96.