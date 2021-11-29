The Chart for BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) went up by 28.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.81. The company’s stock price has collected -6.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/18/21 that BIMI International Medical Inc. Announces Pricing of $7.8 million Private Placement

Is It Worth Investing in BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ :BIMI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BIMI is at -0.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for BIMI International Medical Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.50. BIMI currently public float of 20.13M and currently shorts hold a 13.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BIMI was 8.22M shares.

BIMI’s Market Performance

BIMI stocks went down by -6.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.72% and a quarterly performance of 9.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.04% for BIMI International Medical Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.23% for BIMI stocks with a simple moving average of -24.86% for the last 200 days.

BIMI Trading at 23.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.28%, as shares sank -3.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIMI fell by -6.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7702. In addition, BIMI International Medical Inc. saw -45.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BIMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.68 for the present operating margin

+19.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for BIMI International Medical Inc. stands at -30.40. The total capital return value is set at -24.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.88. Equity return is now at value -29.60, with -15.00 for asset returns.

Based on BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI), the company’s capital structure generated 30.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.15. Total debt to assets is 15.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.