The Chart for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) went down by -3.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.62. The company’s stock price has collected -6.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 9 hours ago that Members of AMC Stubs and Investor Connect to Receive an Exclusive SPIDER-MAN(TM) NFT with an Advance Ticket Purchase for Opening Day of Sony Pictures’ SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME at All AMC Theatres U.S. Locations While Supplies Last

Is It Worth Investing in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE :AMC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMC is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.34, which is -$32.05 below the current price. AMC currently public float of 448.56M and currently shorts hold a 21.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMC was 53.63M shares.

AMC’s Market Performance

AMC stocks went down by -6.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.26% and a quarterly performance of -7.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 738.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.66% for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.89% for AMC stocks with a simple moving average of 23.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMC stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for AMC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for AMC in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $7.50 based on the research report published on November 04th of the current year 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to AMC, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on May 26th of the current year.

AMC Trading at -4.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.36%, as shares surge +6.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMC fell by -6.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +570.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.11. In addition, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. saw 1675.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMC starting from ELLIS DANIEL E, who sale 26,667 shares at the price of $39.79 back on Nov 12. After this action, ELLIS DANIEL E now owns 10,805 shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., valued at $1,060,973 using the latest closing price.

COX CHRIS A, the SVP & CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., sale 18,250 shares at $39.25 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that COX CHRIS A is holding 5,064 shares at $716,386 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-125.90 for the present operating margin

-42.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stands at -369.37. The total capital return value is set at -15.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.81. Equity return is now at value 101.00, with -19.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.