Society Pass Incorporated Common Stock (SOPA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Society Pass Incorporated Common Stock (NASDAQ:SOPA) went down by -16.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.34. The company’s stock price has collected -73.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/12/21 that Society Pass (SoPa) Announces Closing of $26,000,000 Initial Public Offering and Closing of $2,125,000 Over-Allotment

Is It Worth Investing in Society Pass Incorporated Common Stock (NASDAQ :SOPA) Right Now?

SOPA currently public float of 10.58M. Today, the average trading volume of SOPA was 2.15M shares.

SOPA’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -71.87% for SOPA stocks with a simple moving average of -71.87% for the last 200 days.

SOPA Trading at -71.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.83% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOPA fell by -73.00%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Society Pass Incorporated Common Stock saw -77.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SOPA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7118.51 for the present operating margin

-1661.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Society Pass Incorporated Common Stock stands at -7297.94.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.19.