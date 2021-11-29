SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) went down by -7.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $70.48. The company’s stock price has collected -6.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/17/21 that AZA Gives Conservation Award Top Honor to Houston Zoo, Naples Zoo and Caribbean Gardens, and SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment Collaboration

Is It Worth Investing in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE :SEAS) Right Now?

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SEAS is at 2.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $72.20, which is $8.84 above the current price. SEAS currently public float of 49.05M and currently shorts hold a 10.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEAS was 942.46K shares.

SEAS’s Market Performance

SEAS stocks went down by -6.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.49% and a quarterly performance of 21.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 112.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.77% for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.66% for SEAS stocks with a simple moving average of 16.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEAS stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for SEAS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SEAS in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $74 based on the research report published on November 17th of the current year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEAS reach a price target of $77, previously predicting the price at $72. The rating they have provided for SEAS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 06th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to SEAS, setting the target price at $74 in the report published on July 15th of the current year.

SEAS Trading at 0.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, as shares sank -2.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEAS fell by -6.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +85.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.21. In addition, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. saw 94.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEAS starting from Hartnett Timothy, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $65.00 back on Nov 23. After this action, Hartnett Timothy now owns 12,601 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., valued at $162,500 using the latest closing price.

Dold Christopher, the Chief Zoological Officer of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., sale 26,462 shares at $63.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Dold Christopher is holding 102,252 shares at $1,667,106 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-56.91 for the present operating margin

-31.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. stands at -72.33. The total capital return value is set at -11.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.56. Equity return is now at value -213.30, with 5.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.