Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Just Got Our Attention

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) went down by -2.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $179.47. The company’s stock price has collected -9.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 7 hours ago that This Small-Cap Stock Is Poised to Ride the Electric-Vehicle Boom

Is It Worth Investing in Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ :RIVN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Rivian Automotive Inc. declared the stock was a "buy," while 0 rated the stock as "overweight," 0 rated it as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

RIVN currently public float of 435.75M. Today, the average trading volume of RIVN was 59.94M shares.

RIVN’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.50% for RIVN stocks with a simple moving average of -13.50% for the last 200 days.

RIVN Trading at -13.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.52% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIVN fell by -9.12%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Rivian Automotive Inc. saw 11.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIVN starting from Thomas-Graham Pamela, who purchase 12,821 shares at the price of $78.00 back on Nov 15. After this action, Thomas-Graham Pamela now owns 20,612 shares of Rivian Automotive Inc., valued at $1,000,038 using the latest closing price.

MARCARIO ROSE M, the Director of Rivian Automotive Inc., purchase 12,000 shares at $78.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that MARCARIO ROSE M is holding 44,616 shares at $936,000 based on the most recent closing price.