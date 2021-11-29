Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) went down by -9.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $688.03. The company’s stock price has collected -15.03% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/16/21 that TransDigm Group Reports Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter And Year-End Results

Is It Worth Investing in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE :TDG) Right Now?

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 54.14 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TDG is at 1.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for TransDigm Group Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $726.00, which is $159.09 above the current price. TDG currently public float of 53.53M and currently shorts hold a 4.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TDG was 258.69K shares.

TDG’s Market Performance

TDG stocks went down by -15.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.80% and a quarterly performance of -7.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.73% for TransDigm Group Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.92% for TDG stocks with a simple moving average of -9.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TDG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TDG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $790 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the current year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TDG reach a price target of $700. The rating they have provided for TDG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 22nd, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to TDG, setting the target price at $732 in the report published on September 13th of the current year.

TDG Trading at -12.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares sank -10.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDG fell by -15.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $641.19. In addition, TransDigm Group Incorporated saw -9.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDG starting from CRONIN JANE M., who purchase 300 shares at the price of $634.27 back on Nov 19. After this action, CRONIN JANE M. now owns 330 shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated, valued at $190,281 using the latest closing price.

Stein Kevin M, the President & CEO of TransDigm Group Incorporated, sale 40,000 shares at $661.47 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Stein Kevin M is holding 1,347 shares at $26,458,676 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.84 for the present operating margin

+50.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for TransDigm Group Incorporated stands at +12.65. Equity return is now at value -18.20, with 3.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.23.