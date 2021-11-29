QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) went up by 3.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.00. The company’s stock price has collected 0.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/26/21 that Covid Testing Company Says PCR Tests Are Effective Against New Covid Variant

Is It Worth Investing in QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE :QGEN) Right Now?

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for QGEN is at 0.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for QIAGEN N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $58.29, which is $2.25 above the current price. QGEN currently public float of 230.51M and currently shorts hold a 2.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QGEN was 809.09K shares.

QGEN’s Market Performance

QGEN stocks went up by 0.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.67% and a quarterly performance of 1.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.28% for QIAGEN N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.24% for QGEN stocks with a simple moving average of 10.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QGEN stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for QGEN by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for QGEN in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $55 based on the research report published on October 15th of the current year 2021.

Kepler gave a rating of “Hold” to QGEN, setting the target price at $49.53 in the report published on July 14th of the current year.

QGEN Trading at 5.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +3.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QGEN rose by +0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.80. In addition, QIAGEN N.V. saw 6.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for QGEN

Equity return is now at value 20.50, with 10.10 for asset returns.