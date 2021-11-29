Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) went up by 7.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.26. The company’s stock price has collected -12.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/24/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Naked Brand, Biolase, Gap, Inspira Technologies, or Outlook Therapeutics?

Is It Worth Investing in Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :OTLK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OTLK is at 0.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00, which is $5.63 above the current price. OTLK currently public float of 91.37M and currently shorts hold a 7.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OTLK was 1.11M shares.

OTLK’s Market Performance

OTLK stocks went down by -12.74% for the week, with a monthly drop of -32.84% and a quarterly performance of -47.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.92% for Outlook Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -28.10% for OTLK stocks with a simple moving average of -39.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTLK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTLK stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for OTLK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OTLK in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $9 based on the research report published on September 11th of the previous year 2019.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OTLK reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for OTLK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 16th, 2019.

OTLK Trading at -34.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.73%, as shares sank -34.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTLK fell by -12.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8695. In addition, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. saw 5.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OTLK starting from KENYON LAWRENCE A, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.83 back on Apr 20. After this action, KENYON LAWRENCE A now owns 18,926 shares of Outlook Therapeutics Inc., valued at $18,300 using the latest closing price.

Haddadin Yezan Munther, the Director of Outlook Therapeutics Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $1.82 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that Haddadin Yezan Munther is holding 20,000 shares at $18,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OTLK

Equity return is now at value -771.70, with -180.30 for asset returns.

Based on Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK), the company’s capital structure generated 170.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.07. Total debt to assets is 24.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.37.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.