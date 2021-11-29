Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) went up by 118.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.29. The company’s stock price has collected -20.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Krystal Biotech Announces Positive Topline Results from GEM-3 Pivotal Trial of VYJUVEK(TM) in Patients with Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa

Is It Worth Investing in Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ :KRYS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KRYS is at 1.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Krystal Biotech Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $96.29, which is $9.43 above the current price. KRYS currently public float of 16.78M and currently shorts hold a 12.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KRYS was 155.01K shares.

KRYS’s Market Performance

KRYS stocks went down by -20.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.07% and a quarterly performance of -31.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.01% for Krystal Biotech Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 80.16% for KRYS stocks with a simple moving average of 36.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRYS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for KRYS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KRYS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $90 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2021.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KRYS reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for KRYS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 18th, 2020.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to KRYS, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on June 04th of the previous year.

KRYS Trading at 69.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.40%, as shares surge +83.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRYS rose by +75.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.31. In addition, Krystal Biotech Inc. saw -33.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KRYS

The total capital return value is set at -12.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.84. Equity return is now at value -15.00, with -14.10 for asset returns.

Based on Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS), the company’s capital structure generated 3.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.80. Total debt to assets is 3.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.09.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.80.