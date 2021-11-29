Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC)

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) went up by 71.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.50. The company’s stock price has collected 263.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/22/21 that iSpecimen Selected by U.S. Government and Private Researchers to Supply Critical Human Biospecimens for Advanced Phase of COVID-19 Research

Is It Worth Investing in iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ :ISPC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for iSpecimen Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ISPC currently public float of 5.23M and currently shorts hold a 0.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ISPC was 2.38M shares.

ISPC’s Market Performance

ISPC stocks went up by 263.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 157.50% and a quarterly performance of 192.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 41.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.89% for iSpecimen Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 157.20% for ISPC stocks with a simple moving average of 176.28% for the last 200 days.

ISPC Trading at 172.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 41.59%, as shares surge +140.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +184.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISPC rose by +263.28%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.32. In addition, iSpecimen Inc. saw 144.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISPC starting from Curley Tracy, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $5.12 back on Nov 17. After this action, Curley Tracy now owns 10,000 shares of iSpecimen Inc., valued at $10,240 using the latest closing price.

Curley Tracy, the Chief Financial Officer of iSpecimen Inc., purchase 8,000 shares at $5.23 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Curley Tracy is holding 8,000 shares at $41,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.40 for the present operating margin

+56.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for iSpecimen Inc. stands at -56.84. Equity return is now at value 95.20, with -69.10 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.36 and the total asset turnover is 1.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.