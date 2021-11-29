Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Longeveron Inc. (LGVN)?

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) went down by -27.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.00. The company’s stock price has collected 346.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/24/21 that Longeveron is the short squeeze Reddit Apes can give thanks for this year

Is It Worth Investing in Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ :LGVN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Longeveron Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.09. LGVN currently public float of 2.91M and currently shorts hold a 7.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LGVN was 9.87M shares.

LGVN’s Market Performance

LGVN stocks went up by 346.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 778.80% and a quarterly performance of 768.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 116.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 39.87% for Longeveron Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 288.73% for LGVN stocks with a simple moving average of 414.13% for the last 200 days.

LGVN Trading at 477.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LGVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 39.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 116.27%, as shares surge +778.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +754.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LGVN rose by +346.43%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.25. In addition, Longeveron Inc. saw 313.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LGVN starting from Green Geoff, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $3.81 back on Oct 13. After this action, Green Geoff now owns 139,723 shares of Longeveron Inc., valued at $3,810 using the latest closing price.

Soffer Rock, the Director of Longeveron Inc., purchase 12,000 shares at $3.76 during a trade that took place back on Oct 13, which means that Soffer Rock is holding 51,757 shares at $45,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LGVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-67.12 for the present operating margin

+18.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Longeveron Inc. stands at -66.09. The total capital return value is set at -51.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.09. Equity return is now at value -76.00, with -58.10 for asset returns.

Based on Longeveron Inc. (LGVN), the company’s capital structure generated 211.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.91. Total debt to assets is 44.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 176.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.63.

The receivables turnover for the company is 12.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.