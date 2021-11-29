Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy dMY Technology Group Inc. IV (DMYQ)?

dMY Technology Group Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) went down by -3.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.15. The company’s stock price has collected -4.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that dMY IV Reminds Stockholders to Vote For Proposed Business Combination with Planet Before December 3, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in dMY Technology Group Inc. IV (NYSE :DMYQ) Right Now?

DMYQ currently public float of 25.88M and currently shorts hold a 0.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DMYQ was 955.57K shares.

DMYQ’s Market Performance

DMYQ stocks went down by -4.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.62% and a quarterly performance of 8.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.59% for dMY Technology Group Inc. IV. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.68% for DMYQ stocks with a simple moving average of 3.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DMYQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DMYQ stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for DMYQ by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DMYQ in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $16 based on the research report published on November 09th of the current year 2021.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DMYQ reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for DMYQ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 08th, 2021.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to DMYQ, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on September 27th of the current year.

DMYQ Trading at 1.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DMYQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.92%, as shares surge +6.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DMYQ fell by -5.10%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.71. In addition, dMY Technology Group Inc. IV saw 8.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.