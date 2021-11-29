Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) went down by -9.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.00. The company’s stock price has collected -8.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/19/21 that Bitfarms Appoints Vice President of Corporate and Grants of Options

Is It Worth Investing in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ :BITF) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Bitfarms Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $7.97. BITF currently public float of 155.88M. Today, the average trading volume of BITF was 7.71M shares.

BITF’s Market Performance

BITF stocks went down by -8.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 46.61% and a quarterly performance of 20.40%, while its annual performance rate touched 997.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.75% for Bitfarms Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.91% for BITF stocks with a simple moving average of 40.00% for the last 200 days.

BITF Trading at 18.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BITF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.32%, as shares surge +34.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BITF fell by -8.11%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.60. In addition, Bitfarms Ltd. saw 275.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BITF

Equity return is now at value 4.40, with 3.70 for asset returns.