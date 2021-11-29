180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) went up by 21.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.05. The company’s stock price has collected 34.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/22/21 that 180 Life Sciences Corp. Expands Patent Portfolio

Is It Worth Investing in 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ :ATNF) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATNF is at -0.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for 180 Life Sciences Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $11.00, which is $5.59 above the current price. ATNF currently public float of 22.86M and currently shorts hold a 7.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATNF was 767.78K shares.

ATNF’s Market Performance

ATNF stocks went up by 34.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.44% and a quarterly performance of 3.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 94.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.01% for 180 Life Sciences Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.10% for ATNF stocks with a simple moving average of -24.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATNF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATNF stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ATNF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATNF in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $11 based on the research report published on September 15th of the current year 2021.

ATNF Trading at 4.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATNF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.64%, as shares surge +2.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATNF rose by +34.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.55. In addition, 180 Life Sciences Corp. saw 98.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATNF starting from KRAUSS MARLENE, who sale 16,506 shares at the price of $2.48 back on Dec 17. After this action, KRAUSS MARLENE now owns 2,006,858 shares of 180 Life Sciences Corp., valued at $40,880 using the latest closing price.

KRAUSS MARLENE, the 10% Owner of 180 Life Sciences Corp., sale 17,877 shares at $2.40 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that KRAUSS MARLENE is holding 2,543,676 shares at $42,905 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATNF

Equity return is now at value -105.00, with -41.10 for asset returns.

Based on 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF), the company’s capital structure generated 12.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.10. Total debt to assets is 5.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.33.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.19.