Why Femasys Inc. (FEMY)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) went up by 22.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.75. The company’s stock price has collected -22.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/10/21 that Femasys Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ :FEMY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Femasys Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $21.50, which is $16.51 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of FEMY was 41.84K shares.

FEMY’s Market Performance

FEMY stocks went down by -22.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -30.11% and a quarterly performance of -24.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 29.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.88% for Femasys Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -24.39% for FEMY stocks with a simple moving average of -31.92% for the last 200 days.

FEMY Trading at -27.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FEMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.89%, as shares sank -28.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FEMY fell by -22.40%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.50. In addition, Femasys Inc. saw -58.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FEMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-667.99 for the present operating margin

-35.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Femasys Inc. stands at -666.24. The total capital return value is set at -80.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.90.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.