We Analyzed the Future Direction of Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN), Here is What We Found

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) went up by 6.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.26. The company’s stock price has collected -4.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/10/21 that Marin Software Partners with CitrusAd to Expand Ecommerce Advertising

Is It Worth Investing in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ :MRIN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MRIN is at -0.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Marin Software Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.00. MRIN currently public float of 9.86M and currently shorts hold a 13.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MRIN was 6.51M shares.

MRIN’s Market Performance

MRIN stocks went down by -4.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.86% and a quarterly performance of -1.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 152.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.15% for Marin Software Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.35% for MRIN stocks with a simple moving average of 13.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRIN

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MRIN reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for MRIN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 06th, 2016.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to MRIN, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on August 06th of the previous year.

MRIN Trading at -19.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.29%, as shares sank -9.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRIN fell by -4.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +108.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.13. In addition, Marin Software Incorporated saw 179.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRIN starting from Kinion Brian K, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $6.00 back on Aug 09. After this action, Kinion Brian K now owns 12,972 shares of Marin Software Incorporated, valued at $90,070 using the latest closing price.

Walcott Wister, the EVP, Product and Technology of Marin Software Incorporated, sale 6,000 shares at $6.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that Walcott Wister is holding 88,903 shares at $36,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-50.43 for the present operating margin

+39.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marin Software Incorporated stands at -46.86. The total capital return value is set at -51.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -61.97. Equity return is now at value -42.30, with -25.00 for asset returns.

Based on Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN), the company’s capital structure generated 75.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.04. Total debt to assets is 32.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.