Wall Street Pummels Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) After Recent Earnings Report

Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU) went down by -0.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $115.52. The company’s stock price has collected -0.86% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/23/21 that Jackson Announces Closing of $1.6 Billion Senior Notes Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE :PRU) Right Now?

Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PRU is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Prudential Financial Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $112.73, which is $3.4 above the current price. PRU currently public float of 377.62M and currently shorts hold a 1.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRU was 1.67M shares.

PRU’s Market Performance

PRU stocks went down by -0.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.80% and a quarterly performance of 3.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 36.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.19% for Prudential Financial Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.07% for PRU stocks with a simple moving average of 7.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRU stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PRU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PRU in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $96 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRU reach a price target of $121, previously predicting the price at $79. The rating they have provided for PRU stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 15th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to PRU, setting the target price at $91 in the report published on March 03rd of the current year.

PRU Trading at 0.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares sank -2.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRU fell by -0.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.39. In addition, Prudential Financial Inc. saw 40.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRU starting from SCHMIDT TIMOTHY L, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $112.26 back on Nov 16. After this action, SCHMIDT TIMOTHY L now owns 12,997 shares of Prudential Financial Inc., valued at $392,910 using the latest closing price.

Sleyster Scott, the Executive Vice President of Prudential Financial Inc., sale 22,383 shares at $109.62 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Sleyster Scott is holding 60,015 shares at $2,453,624 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.57 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Prudential Financial Inc. stands at -0.69. The total capital return value is set at -0.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.46. Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU), the company’s capital structure generated 47.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.08. Total debt to assets is 3.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.