Wall Street Pummels Lennar Corporation (LEN) After Recent Earnings Report

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) went down by -0.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $114.39. The company’s stock price has collected -0.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/16/21 that Home builders are growing more confident as Americans demand more housing

Is It Worth Investing in Lennar Corporation (NYSE :LEN) Right Now?

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LEN is at 1.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Lennar Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $120.36, which is $10.61 above the current price. LEN currently public float of 281.52M and currently shorts hold a 2.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LEN was 2.10M shares.

LEN’s Market Performance

LEN stocks went down by -0.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.26% and a quarterly performance of 3.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 43.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.47% for Lennar Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.06% for LEN stocks with a simple moving average of 10.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for LEN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LEN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $141 based on the research report published on June 18th of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEN reach a price target of $112. The rating they have provided for LEN stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on April 16th, 2021.

LEN Trading at 9.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +10.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEN fell by -0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.97. In addition, Lennar Corporation saw 43.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEN starting from McCall Jeffrey Joseph, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $108.19 back on Sep 01. After this action, McCall Jeffrey Joseph now owns 134,901 shares of Lennar Corporation, valued at $1,081,940 using the latest closing price.

McCall Jeffrey Joseph, the Executive Vice President of Lennar Corporation, sale 10,000 shares at $100.14 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that McCall Jeffrey Joseph is holding 150,875 shares at $1,001,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.87 for the present operating margin

+23.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lennar Corporation stands at +10.85. The total capital return value is set at 12.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.20. Equity return is now at value 21.70, with 13.50 for asset returns.

Based on Lennar Corporation (LEN), the company’s capital structure generated 41.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.54. Total debt to assets is 25.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.49.