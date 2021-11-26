Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) went down by -1.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.05. The company’s stock price has collected -1.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/17/21 that Taylor Morrison and Värde Partners Agree to Land Banking Facility and Joint Venture

Is It Worth Investing in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE :TMHC) Right Now?

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TMHC is at 1.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.88, which is $7.02 above the current price. TMHC currently public float of 118.36M and currently shorts hold a 3.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TMHC was 941.14K shares.

TMHC’s Market Performance

TMHC stocks went down by -1.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.19% and a quarterly performance of 17.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.89% for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.55% for TMHC stocks with a simple moving average of 15.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMHC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for TMHC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for TMHC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $34 based on the research report published on April 16th of the current year 2021.

TMHC Trading at 13.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares surge +8.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMHC fell by -1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.17. In addition, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation saw 28.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMHC starting from LYON WILLIAM H, who sale 12,190 shares at the price of $34.00 back on Nov 19. After this action, LYON WILLIAM H now owns 4,520,231 shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, valued at $414,460 using the latest closing price.

Palmer Sheryl, the Chairman, President and CEO of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, sale 61,732 shares at $33.91 during a trade that took place back on Nov 19, which means that Palmer Sheryl is holding 211,822 shares at $2,093,085 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.70 for the present operating margin

+16.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation stands at +3.97. The total capital return value is set at 8.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.42. Equity return is now at value 13.50, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC), the company’s capital structure generated 85.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.22. Total debt to assets is 38.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 73.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.18.