SIMILARWEB LTD. (SMWB) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

SIMILARWEB LTD. (NYSE:SMWB) went down by -3.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.50. The company’s stock price has collected -5.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/23/21 that Similarweb Adds Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Chewy Consumer Insights to its Shopper Intelligence Solution

Is It Worth Investing in SIMILARWEB LTD. (NYSE :SMWB) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for SIMILARWEB LTD. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.33, which is $8.6 above the current price. SMWB currently public float of 64.25M and currently shorts hold a 0.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SMWB was 140.70K shares.

SMWB’s Market Performance

SMWB stocks went down by -5.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.41% and a quarterly performance of -2.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.72% for SIMILARWEB LTD.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.85% for SMWB stocks with a simple moving average of -13.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMWB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMWB stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SMWB by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SMWB in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $22 based on the research report published on October 21st of the current year 2021.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to SMWB, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on June 07th of the current year.

SMWB Trading at -9.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMWB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.01%, as shares sank -4.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMWB fell by -5.91%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.07. In addition, SIMILARWEB LTD. saw -17.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SMWB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.66 for the present operating margin

+77.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for SIMILARWEB LTD. stands at -23.53.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.16 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.