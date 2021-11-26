Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | NERDWALLET INC. (NRDS)

NERDWALLET INC. (NASDAQ:NRDS) went down by -11.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.44. The company’s stock price has collected -16.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/19/21 that Guaranteed Rate Bolsters Digital Efforts with New Chief Product and Technology Officer

Is It Worth Investing in NERDWALLET INC. (NASDAQ :NRDS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for NERDWALLET INC. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

NRDS currently public float of 17.92M. Today, the average trading volume of NRDS was 1.63M shares.

NRDS’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.32% for NRDS stocks with a simple moving average of -12.32% for the last 200 days.

NRDS Trading at -12.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.41% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRDS fell by -16.61%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, NERDWALLET INC. saw -20.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NRDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.65 for the present operating margin

+86.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for NERDWALLET INC. stands at +2.16. The total capital return value is set at 0.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.50.

Based on NERDWALLET INC. (NRDS), the company’s capital structure generated 29.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.90. Total debt to assets is 17.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.13.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.46 and the total asset turnover is 1.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.39.