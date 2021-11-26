Puyi Inc. (PUYI) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) went down by -1.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.11. The company’s stock price has collected 8.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/27/21 that Puyi Inc. Files Fiscal Year 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the SEC and Hosts Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ :PUYI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Puyi Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

PUYI currently public float of 2.86M and currently shorts hold a 0.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PUYI was 29.01K shares.

PUYI’s Market Performance

PUYI stocks went up by 8.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.40% and a quarterly performance of 28.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.72% for Puyi Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.31% for PUYI stocks with a simple moving average of 13.59% for the last 200 days.

PUYI Trading at 4.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PUYI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.65%, as shares surge +3.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PUYI rose by +8.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.21. In addition, Puyi Inc. saw 3.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PUYI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.28 for the present operating margin

+76.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Puyi Inc. stands at -24.25. The total capital return value is set at -20.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.17.

Based on Puyi Inc. (PUYI), the company’s capital structure generated 9.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.83. Total debt to assets is 6.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.43.