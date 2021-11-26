PubMatic Inc. (PUBM): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) went up by 5.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.96. The company’s stock price has collected 6.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/23/21 that Verve Group and Scream Malmo Increase Reach by 21% Across Unique Audiences by Activating the ID5 ID Within PubMatic’s Platform

Is It Worth Investing in PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ :PUBM) Right Now?

PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 42.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for PubMatic Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $52.90, which is $12.97 above the current price. PUBM currently public float of 20.66M and currently shorts hold a 11.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PUBM was 1.37M shares.

PUBM’s Market Performance

PUBM stocks went up by 6.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 39.47% and a quarterly performance of 47.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.60% for PubMatic Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.42% for PUBM stocks with a simple moving average of 6.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PUBM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PUBM stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for PUBM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PUBM in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $37 based on the research report published on September 22nd of the current year 2021.

Macquarie, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PUBM reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for PUBM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 31st, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to PUBM, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on August 11th of the current year.

PUBM Trading at 35.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PUBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.01%, as shares surge +45.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PUBM rose by +6.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.06. In addition, PubMatic Inc. saw 42.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PUBM starting from Goel Rajeev K., who sale 200 shares at the price of $40.01 back on Nov 19. After this action, Goel Rajeev K. now owns 5,200 shares of PubMatic Inc., valued at $8,002 using the latest closing price.

BLACK CATHLEEN, the Director of PubMatic Inc., sale 18,750 shares at $38.11 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that BLACK CATHLEEN is holding 18,750 shares at $714,562 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PUBM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.35 for the present operating margin

+72.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for PubMatic Inc. stands at +17.89. The total capital return value is set at 25.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.16.

Based on PubMatic Inc. (PUBM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.88. Total debt to assets is 0.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.