PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) went up by 7.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.56. The company’s stock price has collected -11.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/10/21 that PowerSchool to Acquire Kickboard, a Leading Provider of K-12 Education Behavior Management Solutions, to Support Student Social-Emotional Learning and Mental Health

Is It Worth Investing in PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE :PWSC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for PowerSchool Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.13, which is $14.41 above the current price. PWSC currently public float of 155.42M and currently shorts hold a 1.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PWSC was 796.71K shares.

PWSC’s Market Performance

PWSC stocks went down by -11.31% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.54% and a quarterly performance of -38.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.57% for PowerSchool Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.56% for PWSC stocks with a simple moving average of -19.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PWSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PWSC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PWSC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PWSC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $34 based on the research report published on September 10th of the current year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PWSC reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $39. The rating they have provided for PWSC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 10th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to PWSC, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on September 10th of the current year.

PWSC Trading at -15.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PWSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.80%, as shares sank -10.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PWSC fell by -11.31%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.03. In addition, PowerSchool Holdings Inc. saw 15.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PWSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.74 for the present operating margin

+43.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for PowerSchool Holdings Inc. stands at -10.73. The total capital return value is set at 0.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.63.

Based on PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC), the company’s capital structure generated 72.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.87. Total debt to assets is 37.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.20.

The receivables turnover for the company is 8.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.36.